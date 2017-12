Deutsche Bahn, German Army Sue Truck Makers Over Cartel

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 5:27 PM EST) -- Rail giant Deutsche Bahn AG on Wednesday sued Volvo, Daimler and several other manufacturers accused of operating a long-running truck cartel, lodging a complaint on behalf of more than three dozen truck buyers and the German army, and seeking damages over vehicle sales worth more than €2 billion.



Germany's national railroad operator, which has for years focused on pursuing cartel damages from its vendors, said it had joined with the German Armed Forces to lodge a suit in Munich Regional Court against MAN SE, Volvo Group's...

