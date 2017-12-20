Expert Analysis

FCPA Enforcement Picks Up In 2nd Half Of 2017

By Michael Skopets and James Tillen December 20, 2017, 12:49 PM EST

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 12:49 PM EST) -- The second half of 2017 to date has seen increased enforcement activity related to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice. Since our last article in August, the agencies have resolved more than 15 cases against corporations and individuals, issued several declinations, and initiated at least five new investigations under the statute. And in November, in the most prominent policy pronouncement regarding the FCPA under the Trump administration, the DOJ introduced the FCPA corporate...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular