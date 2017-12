Cable Co. Files Complaint Over Comcast Sports Networks

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 3:58 PM EST) -- Wave Broadband, a company that provides regional cable TV service, has filed a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission alleging that three Comcast-owned NBC units are trying to strong-arm it into carrying regional sports networks to its basic-tier subscribers.



The Washington state-based company said in a Tuesday petition that Comcast is unreasonably demanding that Wave foist the California, Oregon and Washington sports networks, which are usually carried on a secondary tier, onto its basic cable subscribers in order to meet minimum viewership requirements.



Once Wave couldn’t...

