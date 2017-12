Law Firm Can't Dodge Suit Over Timeshare Escape Advice

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 2:40 PM EST) -- Tennessee law firm Castle Law Group and its principal, attorney Judson Phillips, failed Wednesday to escape a lawsuit in Florida federal court alleging that in the course of helping people exit timeshares, the law firm illegally interferes with contracts between a developer and property owners.



U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell denied in part a motion to dismiss filed by Castle Law Group and Phillips, concluding that the developers’ claims against them of tortious interference with contract, tortious interference of advantageous relationships and civil conspiracy can...

