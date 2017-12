$50M Ponzi Suspect Pleads Guilty To Fraud After Email Threat

Law360, San Jose (December 20, 2017, 9:25 PM EST) -- An investment manager accused of running an alleged $50 million Ponzi-like scheme pled guilty in California federal court Wednesday to one mail fraud count as part of a plea deal reached months after he sent a threatening email to those involved with the case.



Prosecutors alleged that Mark Feathers, the founder and CEO of Small Business Capital Corp., raised more than $50 million from over 250 investors by promising healthy profits from membership interests in mortgage loan portfolio-backed investment funds — but paid some returns by...

