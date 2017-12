Twitter Escapes TCPA Claims After Plaintiff Drops Case

Law360, Los Angeles (December 20, 2017, 5:49 PM EST) -- A recipient of unwanted text message tweets has agreed to drop her proposed class action accusing Twitter Inc. of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by sending hundreds of messages to users of recycled cellphone numbers, according to Tuesday’s joint filing in California federal court.



Lead plaintiff Beverly Nunes sued Twitter in June 2014 after being assigned a phone number formerly belonging to Jose Perez and receiving texts from two accounts from which Perez had signed up for SMS-delivered tweets, but in Tuesday’s filing, Nunes requested...

