Philly Judge Orders Criminal Trial In 2015 Amtrak Crash

Law360, Philadelphia (February 6, 2018, 2:34 PM EST) -- A Philadelphia judge ruled Tuesday that the engineer at the throttle of the Amtrak train that crashed and killed eight people in 2015 must face criminal charges stemming from the accident, finding that prosecutors provided sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial.



A judge on Tuesday reinstated criminal charges against Amtrak engineer Brandon Bostian, seen here leaving court Dec. 20, over a 2015 train derailment. (AP)



Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kathryn S. Lewis reversed a Philadelphia Municipal Court determination that all the evidence...

