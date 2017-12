Cobalt, Angolan Oil Co. Reach $500M Deal For Drilling Blocks

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 4:57 PM EST) -- Angolan state-owned oil company Sonangol EP will pay $500 million to take over Cobalt International Energy Inc.’s interests in a pair of offshore drilling blocks, resolving disputes that erupted after the former terminated an earlier deal to buy out the Houston-based energy company’s share, according to a Tuesday announcement.



The announcement comes mere days after Cobalt filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas, citing, among a host of other problems, the energy company’s failed efforts to raise capital in 2015 by selling its Angolan assets for...

