Ex-Atty Ordered To Pay $11M Restitution In $32M Fraud Case

By Cara Salvatore

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 4:42 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Tuesday ordered a former lawyer convicted for a scheme to divert $32 million from a utility project to pay more than $11 million in restitution.

Prosecutors said Marco Antonio Delgado used his position as counsel for FGG Enterprises Inc., a company that won a $121 million contract with Mexican power agency Comisión Federal de Electricidad for turbine installation and maintenance, to divert $32 million in payments to his own accounts.

At a restitution hearing on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama...
Case Information

Case Title

USA v. Marco Antonio Delgado


Case Number

3:13-cr-00370

Court

Texas Western

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

February 27, 2013

