Ex-Journalist Gets 5 Years For Cyberstalking, Bomb Threats

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 6:42 PM EST) -- A disgraced former journalist was sentenced in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday to five years in prison for cyberstalking his ex-girlfriend and making bomb threats in her name to Jewish Community Centers, the Anti-Defamation League and other organizations serving Jewish communities in New York and elsewhere.



Juan Thompson, 32, of St. Louis, Missouri, received the sentence from U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel after pleading guilty in June to one count of cyberstalking and another charge of conveying false information and hoaxes.



After his jail term, Thompson...

