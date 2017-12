Feds To Retry Ex-Biotech Exec After Mistrial In Fraud Case

Law360, Boston (December 20, 2017, 8:58 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors plan to retry their case against the co-founder and former chairman of a small biotechnology company in California, Parallax Diagnostics Inc., after a Boston federal judge declared a mistrial Wednesday in the alleged pump-and-dump case.



Jurors said they could not reach a unanimous decision on the securities and wire fraud charges against Edward “Ted” William Withrow III after three days of deliberations and without the transcript they requested of a key witness who pled guilty to the scheme in exchange for ratting on Withrow.



Prosecutors claimed...

To view the full article, register now.