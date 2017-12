Sports Memorabilia Faker Gets 12 Years For $23M Fraud

Law360, Chicago (December 20, 2017, 7:11 PM EST) -- A notorious sports memorabilia fraudster who prosecutors said cost investors and collectors more than $23 million was sentenced on Wednesday to 12 years in prison, with an Illinois federal judge saying he is a talented con man from whom society needs protection.



John Rogers, 44, pled guilty to wire fraud in March and was cooperating with federal investigators in several cases, but was still actively producing and selling fake signed balls, bats and trophies in his native Little Rock, Arkansas, until a few months ago, he told...

To view the full article, register now.