NJ High Court To Weigh Approval Of Apts. Near Owl Habitat

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 3:56 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has agreed to review the state Department of Environmental Protection’s approval of an apartment complex in a sensitive wetlands region, a project that stoked environmental groups’ concerns over its potential impact on a threatened owl species.



The high court on Dec. 18 granted the petition by the New Jersey Highlands Coalition and the Sierra Club, which had sued the DEP and Bi-County Development Corp. over their January 2014 settlement agreement that paved the way for a 204-unit apartment complex in the...

