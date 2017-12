USA Gymnastics Paid To Quiet Medalist About Abuse: Suit

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 5:34 PM EST) -- USA Gymnastics "forced" Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney into a confidentiality agreement as part of a monetary settlement with the organization over sexual abuse allegations against former team doctor Larry Nassar, who has pled guilty to separate criminal sexual abuse charges, the gymnast alleged in a wider lawsuit filed Wednesday.



The lawsuit, filed in California state court, further names the U.S. Olympic Committee, Nassar and Michigan State University, where Nassar had worked for nearly 20 years, alleging she was “serially molested by Nassar before, during...

