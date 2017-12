Texas Panel Affirms Investor's Win Against DLA Piper

Law360, Houston (December 21, 2017, 2:18 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday affirmed a $1.29 million jury verdict in favor of an Australian financier who alleged it was the bad advice of DLA Piper attorneys that caused him to lose retirement funds, reversing its earlier decision tossing the suit after that ruling was overturned by the Texas Supreme Court.



In July 2014, Texas' 11th Court of Appeals reversed the trial win in favor of Chris Linegar, holding that he didn't have standing to bring the malpractice claims alleging that DLA Piper gave...

