Army Employee Denies Bribes, Kickbacks For NJ Contracts

Law360, Newark (December 21, 2017, 9:19 PM EST) -- A U.S. Army employee pled not guilty on Thursday in New Jersey federal court to charges he took part in schemes involving bribes and kickbacks related to construction projects at two military facilities, and that he submitted a fake invoice to federal authorities investigating his conduct.



Kevin Leondi entered the plea when he was arraigned in Newark on a four-count indictment alleging that he accepted more than $125,000 in bribes from two men in exchange for helping them secure construction work at Picatinny Arsenal and Joint...

