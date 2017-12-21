Congress Passes Temporary Funding, Avoids Shutdown
Thursday’s 231-188 House vote and 66-32 Senate vote was largely along party lines. Backers, such as Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, R-N.J., chair of the Appropriations Committee, said that the package would keep domestic and military needs funded, as well as include temporary extensions for the Children’s Health Insurance Program and government spying authority under the Foreign...
