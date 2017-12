'Jersey Shore' Star Loses Bid To Delay Trial On Tax Crimes

Law360, Los Angeles (December 21, 2017, 5:26 PM EST) -- “Jersey Shore” star Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino can’t push back his February trial on tax-related charges, a New Jersey federal judge ruled Wednesday, despite the reality TV personality’s counsel’s professed conflicts with other trials.



Henry E. Klingeman of Krovatin Klingeman LLC had asked the court to adjourn the trial from its scheduled Feb. 8 start and push it back to no sooner than June 25, saying he wouldn’t be able to adequately prepare Sorrentino’s defense and participate in the trial, because he’s working two other trials next...

To view the full article, register now.