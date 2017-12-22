Dominican National Gets 2 Years, Removal For Fake-ID Plot

Law360, Boston (December 22, 2017, 12:08 PM EST) -- A Dominican national will serve two years in prison before being deported for dealing Puerto Rican citizens legal documents in a scheme with Massachusetts state employees to sell fraudulent identification cards, a Boston federal judge decided Thursday.



Angel Miguel Beltre Tejeda was living in the United States illegally when he helped four clerks at the Haymarket Registry of Motor Vehicles produce fake identifications for people similarly residing in the country without long-term immigration documents, prosecutors said.



Tejeda pled guilty to aggravated identity theft for his role...

