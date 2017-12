Ex-Katten Atty's Trial Heads To Jury For The Holidays

Law360, New York (December 22, 2017, 5:48 PM EST) -- Jury deliberations began Friday in the trial of former Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP attorney Evan Greebel after attorneys for the government and the defense made their final arguments to the panel, painting starkly different pictures of the lawyer accused of helping “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli carry out two separate fraud schemes.



The jury of five women and seven men deliberated for just under an hour before being dismissed for the holiday break, following a 10-week trial that was originally supposed to take three weeks to try....

