Keppel, US Unit To Pay $422M To Resolve Brazil Bribery Case

Law360, San Jose (December 22, 2017, 8:32 PM EST) -- Singapore-based Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd. and its U.S. subsidiary agreed to pay more than $422 million to resolve charges in the U.S., Brazil and Singapore that it paid millions of dollars in bribes to Brazilian officials, the U.S. Justice Department announced Friday.



According to prosecutors, Keppel Offshore & Marine, which operates shipyards and repairs shipping vessels, violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by paying about $55 million in bribes to public officials at the Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobas and to the governing political party...

