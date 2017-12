9th Circ. Upholds Block On Trump's 3rd Travel Ban

Law360, Los Angeles (December 22, 2017, 9:08 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday upheld a preliminary injunction barring the government from enforcing the third iteration of President Donald Trump’s so-called travel ban, finding the nation’s executive had overstepped his authority in blocking entry of nationals from eight countries.



Congress already created a Visa Waiver Program under its own powers to create immigration law, and the president can’t overwrite those rules with a stricter program of his own, the three-judge panel found in Friday’s ruling, which also included a stay on the injunction pending potential...

