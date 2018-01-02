Can California Survive Without Tort Reform?

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 3:05 PM EST) -- It's happened again: Another business has announced plans to leave California. This time it was EnerBlu Inc., a maker of lithium batteries, leaving the Inland Empire and headed to Kentucky. The news coverage did not say how many California workers are losing their jobs — but it did say that the company plans to bring 875 full-time positions to the new facility and another 110 administrative, research and executive jobs at its relocated headquarters. That is nearly 1,000 jobs that will not be in California....

To view the full article, register now.