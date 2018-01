New Med Mal Trial Ordered Over Focus On Expert's Own Case

Law360, Los Angeles (January 2, 2018, 3:07 PM EST) -- An Illinois appellate court ruled on Friday that a trial court was wrong to allow a doctor sued for perforating a patient’s bowel to bring up a similar injury that the patient’s expert caused 20 years earlier, overturning a jury verdict in the doctor’s favor and ordering a new trial.



Dr. David J. Schleicher should not have been allowed to stress to the jury that expert Dr. Robert Dein, testifying for patient Lisa Swift, had perforated a patient’s bowel in 1989, the Appellate Court’s Second District...

To view the full article, register now.