50 States To Use AT&T's National First Responder Network

Law360, Washington (January 2, 2018, 4:20 PM EST) -- All 50 states and the District of Columbia have signed on to use FirstNet, AT&T’s planned nationwide emergency response network stemming from a post-9/11 congressional mandate, the telecommunications giant said following the close of an opt-in period for the network.



The unanimous decision among U.S. states, as well as Puerto Rico, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands to participate in FirstNet came after a last-minute reversal from New Hampshire, which had previously indicated it would opt out of the plan before reversing course prior to...

To view the full article, register now.