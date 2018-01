Plaintiff Replies Due Jan. 4 On Trump's Refugee Family Ban

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 4:53 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge Saturday ordered immigrant advocates and a proposed class of refugees in a consolidated suit to respond this week to the federal government’s bid for an emergency stay of an order preventing the Trump administration from imposing an indefinite ban on the admission of refugees’ family members.



U.S. District Judge James L. Robart ordered Jewish Family Service of Seattle, Jewish Family Service of Silicon Valley and other individual plaintiffs who filed suit in November against the administration, as well as a proposed class...

To view the full article, register now.