Pershing, Valeant Agree To $290M Deal Ending Allergan Suits

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 9:22 PM EST) -- Hedge fund Pershing Square and Valeant Pharmaceuticals have reached a $290 million preliminary agreement to settle two investor suits in California federal court accusing them of an insider trading scheme in connection with Valeant’s attempted $55 billion takeover of Allergan.



The deal, which was announced on Dec. 29 and must still be approved by the court, could rank among the largest shareholder class action settlements unveiled in 2017 and would see Pershing Square Capital Management LP a pay $193.75 million, or roughly two-thirds of the total settlement,...

To view the full article, register now.