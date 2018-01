Class Members Rip Proposed $115M Anthem Data Breach Deal

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 4:50 PM EST) -- Several members of a class of consumers who struck a proposed $115 million deal with Anthem Inc. to settle claims related to a massive 2015 data breach on Friday urged a California federal judge to reject the deal, arguing that it is redundant for consumers who already have credit monitoring protection and unfairly punishes those who instead opt for cash.



Four class members — wife and husband Dannette and Andrew Coddington, Kelly Kress and Competitive Enterprise Institute attorney Adam Schulman — filed separate objections to the...

