East Timor Fuel-Supply Row Belongs In Court, ICSID Says

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 4:07 PM EST) -- An International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal has refused to take up a dispute over a fuel supply agreement brought by an Australian oil company and its subsidiary against East Timor, finding the parties had always intended to settle any differences in domestic courts.



The three-member ICSID tribunal found that Lighthouse Corp. Pty. Ltd. and a Seychelles-incorporated entity, Lighthouse Corp. Ltd. IBC, never intended to resolve disputes with East Timor before international arbitrators, saying the parties only ever contemplated local laws.



Arbitrators said...

