Real Estate Rumors: Ivanhoe Cambridge, Azure, Sears

By Andrew McIntyre

Law360, Minneapolis (January 2, 2018, 5:12 PM EST) -- Ivanhoe Cambridge is selling a New York City Hudson Square office building for $385 million to AEW Capital Management, The Real Deal reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for a 16-story, 470,000-square-foot building at 330 Hudson St., The Real Deal said. Ivanhoe had put the property up for sale for $400 million in September, according to the report.

A joint venture of Azure Partners and Harbor Group International has picked up an apartment complex in the Chicago metro area...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular