Real Estate Rumors: GL Homes, Natixis, Retail Properties

Law360, Minneapolis (January 4, 2018, 2:23 PM EST) -- GL Homes has purchased 265 acres in Palm Beach County, Florida, from a company affiliated with Florida homebuilder Ansca Homes for $50 million, The Real Deal reported Wednesday. The deal is for land between Florida State Road 7 and Lyons Road in Palm Beach County’s Agricultural Reserve, and in connection with the purchase, GL Homes received a $30 million loan from Wells Fargo, according to the report. The land last traded hands in 2003 for $17 million, the report said.



