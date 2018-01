Industry Groups Urge Justices To Hear Right-Of-Way Case

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 3:49 PM EST) -- Electric utility, oil and gas industry groups have told the U.S. Supreme Court that the Tenth Circuit got it wrong when it ruled in May that a New Mexico utility couldn’t condemn land for a power line because the Navajo Nation held an interest there.



On Dec. 22, the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America, the Oklahoma Oil and Gas Association, the Edison Electric Institute, the Association of Oil Pipe Lines, the American Gas Association and the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association urged the high...

