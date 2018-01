Immigrants Accuse Calif. Detention Center Of Labor Abuses

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 4:37 PM EST) -- A putative class of immigrants who allege their wages were stolen by the owner of a privately run detention facility in San Diego has sued the company, alleging that it engaged in forced labor and violated federal and state anti-trafficking laws.



The five immigrants want CoreCivic Inc. to pay them and other similarly situated detainees who labored at Otay Mesa Detention Center at least $5 million after it allegedly violated state minimum wage and unfair competition laws and federal and state statutes meant to prohibit forced...

