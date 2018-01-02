ID Screener's Loss Of Navy Contract Takes It Into Ch. 11

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 9:01 PM EST) -- An Oregon-based identity screening company filed for Chapter 11 in New York bankruptcy court, saying the loss of major U.S. Navy contracts last year left it nearly $58 million in debt.



Advance Science Technologies Inc., parent company to Hillsboro, Oregon-based former Navy identity program provider Fortior Solutions, said Friday it already has “overwhelming” shareholder approval for a restructuring plan that will more than halve its debt.



“The board and Fortior’s management believe that the proposed restructuring presents the most likely, if not only, means to preserve...

