Drywall Makers To Pay $125M To Settle Price-Fixing Claims

By Matthew Perlman

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 4:54 PM EST) -- Several drywall manufacturers have agreed to pay a class of direct purchasers an additional $125 million to settle price-fixing claims in multidistrict litigation being overseen by a Pennsylvania federal court, class counsel said Tuesday.

Co-counsel for the class, Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC, said in a statement Tuesday that the agreements bring the total settlement amount for the class up to $190.7 million, and said the deal concludes the direct purchasers’ portion of the litigation. The latest settlements were struck with affiliates of American Gypsum...
Case Information

Case Title

IN RE: DOMESTIC DRYWALL ANTITRUST LITIGATION


Case Number

2:13-md-02437

Court

Pennsylvania Eastern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Anti-Trust

Judge

MICHAEL M. BAYLSON

Date Filed

April 8, 2013

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

