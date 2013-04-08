Drywall Makers To Pay $125M To Settle Price-Fixing Claims

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 4:54 PM EST) -- Several drywall manufacturers have agreed to pay a class of direct purchasers an additional $125 million to settle price-fixing claims in multidistrict litigation being overseen by a Pennsylvania federal court, class counsel said Tuesday.



Co-counsel for the class, Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC, said in a statement Tuesday that the agreements bring the total settlement amount for the class up to $190.7 million, and said the deal concludes the direct purchasers’ portion of the litigation. The latest settlements were struck with affiliates of American Gypsum...

To view the full article, register now.