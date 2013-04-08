Drywall Makers To Pay $125M To Settle Price-Fixing Claims
Co-counsel for the class, Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC, said in a statement Tuesday that the agreements bring the total settlement amount for the class up to $190.7 million, and said the deal concludes the direct purchasers’ portion of the litigation. The latest settlements were struck with affiliates of American Gypsum...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login