Southwest Inks $15M Deal To Exit Airline Price-Fixing MDL

Law360, Washington (January 2, 2018, 5:22 PM EST) -- Southwest Airlines has reached a $15 million settlement in a multidistrict litigation in which Southwest and three other major U.S. airlines are accused of conspiring to limit domestic flight capacity and inflate fares, a group of travelers who sued the airlines told a D.C. federal judge on Friday.



In addition to forking over a $15 million cash payment to a group of travelers who say that in 2009, Southwest, American Airlines, Delta and United joined in an agreement to maintain high ticket prices, Southwest has promised...

