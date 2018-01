$84M Award Winner Asks 9th Circ. To Affirm Collection Order

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 7:34 PM EST) -- A real estate investor looking to collect an $84 million arbitral award he won following a dispute over a soured investment urged the Ninth Circuit on Friday not to reverse an order requiring his former business partner to turn over assets held in a Liechtenstein trust, saying the order was a proper exercise of the court's authority.



Vitaly Ivanovich Smagin won the London Court of International Arbitration award against Ashot Yegiazaryan in November 2014 following a dispute that stemmed from their investment in a shopping mall...

