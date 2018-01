Goldberg Segalla Opens LA Office Led By Ex-Sedgwick Atty

Law360, San Jose (January 2, 2018, 4:39 PM EST) -- Goldberg Segalla kicked off 2018 by announcing it opened a Los Angeles office with strong capabilities in areas including online data security, sports, entertainment and complex product liability litigation that will be led by the former co-chair of Sedgwick LLP’s cybersecurity and privacy practice group.



In addition to data privacy, new partner John F. Stephens focuses his practice on issues related to digital marketing, media, entertainment intellectual property and insurance, according to the announcement Tuesday. He will be joined by partner Steven S. Vahidi, who returns...

