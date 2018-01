ASBCA Refuses Army Corps Clawback In Construction Deal

Law360, Nashville (January 2, 2018, 6:35 PM EST) -- The Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals has denied the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ bid for a credit from a construction contractor that used a cheaper construction process than contractually specified, saying the Corps had tacitly agreed to the change without asking for anything in return.



The Corps had effectively waived a requirement for American West Construction LLC to comply with a clause in the disputed construction delivery order directing the use of temporary bridges to access a construction site, meaning the Corps was not...

To view the full article, register now.