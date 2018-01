More Relators Push FCA Cases To The End In 2017

Law360, Nashville (January 4, 2018, 9:02 PM EST) -- While the $3.7 billion in False Claims Act recoveries made in fiscal 2017 is unremarkable in comparison to some recent record years, a look behind that figure shows some more interesting trends, including what looks to be relators’ greater willingness to pursue cases to their end without government assistance.



The U.S. Department of Justice released its fiscal 2017 FCA figures on Dec. 21, saying it had recovered a little more than $3.7 billion from related settlements and judgments for the year, about $1.1 billion less than...

