Health Hires: DEA, Womble Bond, LeClairRyan Bulk Up In DC

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 4:48 PM EST) -- The Drug Enforcement Administration, Womble Bond Dickinson and LeClairRyan have each added new attorneys to their teams in the Washington, D.C., area, pulling Lightfoot Franklin & White LLC’s managing partner, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration attorney and a Tiber Creek Partners principal, respectively.



Lightfoot Franklin Managing Partner Jumps To DEA



Wynn Shuford



Wynn Shuford, a 25-year Lightfoot Franklin veteran and recent managing partner, has joined the DEA’s Office of Chief Counsel, focusing on civil litigation.



Shuford’s practice involved litigating toxic torts, class actions, mass torts and...

