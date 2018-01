Deaf Fans Seek OK For Settlement With Pepsi Center

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 4:44 PM EST) -- A class of hearing-impaired patrons of the Pepsi Center in Denver asked a federal judge to approve a settlement in a suit claiming the stadium violates the Americans with Disabilities Act by not providing captioning on its scoreboard.



The class on Friday filed an unopposed motion for preliminary approval of a settlement that states the Pepsi Center owner, Kroenke Arena Co. LLC, will begin providing more closed captioning for live events beginning in 2018 and provide more information for hearing-impaired patrons of the stadium. Kroenke has...

