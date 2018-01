Ill. Panel Backs Health Group's Win In Brain Damage Case

Law360, San Jose (January 2, 2018, 9:05 PM EST) -- An Illinois appeals court has affirmed a trial win for a Memorial Health System affiliate accused of negligently discharging a newborn who suffered brain damage after developing bacterial meningitis, finding the lower court properly excluded a nurse practitioner’s expert testimony due to its potentially prejudicial impact.



On Dec. 28 a three-justice panel of the Fourth District Appellate Court of Illinois upheld that decision and one other from Sangamon County Circuit Judge John M. Madonia, in a case alleging Koke Mill Medical Associates LLC was liable for...

