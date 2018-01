No New Trial For EEOC In Hijab Bias Case, 10th Circ. Says

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 6:14 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit has rejected the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s bid for a new trial against a United Airlines subcontractor at the Denver International Airport that it accused of discriminating against Muslim women who wore headscarves, saying the lower court didn’t improperly refuse to sanction the company for destroying certain records.



In a published ruling issued Dec. 28, a three-judge panel unanimously upheld a ruling by U.S. District Judge Christine M. Arguello rejecting the EEOC’s request for a new trial against JetStream Ground Services Inc....

