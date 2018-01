Ford, T-Mobile Contractor Hit With Employee OT Suits

Law360, San Francisco (January 3, 2018, 8:41 PM EST) -- A former employee of Ford contractor Marketsource Inc. has hit the company with a putative collective action over alleged unpaid overtime in Georgia federal court, at the same time that a T-Mobile promoter filed a separate putative class and collective action against Marketsource alleging similar labor violations.



Both lawsuits were filed Dec. 29 and claim Marketsource misclassified its Ford account managers and T-Mobile account representatives as salaried workers exempt from overtime pay in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. Both suits allege the workers were...

