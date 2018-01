Full 9th Circ. To Rehear Fees Bid In 'No Fly' Case

Law360, New York (January 2, 2018, 8:43 PM EST) -- The full Ninth Circuit has agreed to rehear whether the federal government’s alleged persistence in defending the “indefensible” in a case involving a Malaysian woman who was wrongfully placed on a “no fly” list constituted bad faith and entitles her to receive $3.8 million in attorneys’ fees.



The two-paragraph Dec. 29 order does not specify why a majority of the circuit’s judges agreed to rehear the contention by Rahinah Ibrahim that, because the government allegedly acted in bad faith under the Equal Access to Justice Act,...

