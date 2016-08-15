Kia Didn't Infringe Allstate Trademark, Judge Says
In a previously unreported Dec. 22 ruling, U.S. District Judge James Otero said Allstate hadn’t shown that consumers would confuse Drivewise, a program that rewards safe driving by insurance customers, with Drive Wise, a line of high-tech add-ons for Kia vehicles.
Among other factors that tipped the scale in Kia’s favor, Otero said, Allstate’s brand was a...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login