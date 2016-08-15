Kia Didn't Infringe Allstate Trademark, Judge Says

By Bill Donahue

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 5:38 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has ruled that Kia Motor Corp.’s “Drive Wise” brand didn’t infringe Allstate Insurance Co. “Drivewise” trademark, rejecting a jury’s earlier advisory verdict against the carmaker.

In a previously unreported Dec. 22 ruling, U.S. District Judge James Otero said Allstate hadn’t shown that consumers would confuse Drivewise, a program that rewards safe driving by insurance customers, with Drive Wise, a line of high-tech add-ons for Kia vehicles.

Among other factors that tipped the scale in Kia’s favor, Otero said, Allstate’s brand was a...
Case Information

Case Title

Allstate Insurance Company v. Kia Motors America, Inc.


Case Number

2:16-cv-06108

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Trademark

Judge

S. James Otero

Date Filed

August 15, 2016

