Kia Didn't Infringe Allstate Trademark, Judge Says

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 5:38 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has ruled that Kia Motor Corp.’s “Drive Wise” brand didn’t infringe Allstate Insurance Co. “Drivewise” trademark, rejecting a jury’s earlier advisory verdict against the carmaker.



In a previously unreported Dec. 22 ruling, U.S. District Judge James Otero said Allstate hadn’t shown that consumers would confuse Drivewise, a program that rewards safe driving by insurance customers, with Drive Wise, a line of high-tech add-ons for Kia vehicles.



Among other factors that tipped the scale in Kia’s favor, Otero said, Allstate’s brand was a...

To view the full article, register now.