Ex-Fox News Worker Agrees To End Pregnancy Bias Suit

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 4:31 PM EST) -- A Fox News Network LLC accounts payable coordinator who alleged the network fired her within days of her disclosing her pregnancy has agreed to end her suit, according to a notice filed Tuesday in New York federal court.



Former employee Naima Farrow, attorneys for Fox and two managers she alleged were part of a pattern of harassment against her that also included racial comments signed a stipulation of voluntary dismissal submitted Tuesday to the Southern District of New York.



Farrow’s attorney, Jeanne Christensen of Wigdor LLP,...

