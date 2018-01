Petrobras To Pay Nearly $3B To End Securities Class Action

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 12:29 PM EST) -- Brazilian oil giant Petrobras said Wednesday that it has struck a tentative deal to pay $2.95 billion to resolve an investor class action over a corruption scandal that sent the prices of its securities tumbling and asked the U.S. Supreme Court to delay its decision on whether to hear the case.



Brazil’s securities regulator has formally accused eight former Petrobras executives, including former chief executive Maria das Gracas Foster, seen here in 2012, of involvement in a corruption scandal. Petrobras said Wednesday it will settle an...

