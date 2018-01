Atty Denies Passing Confidential Data In Ocwen TCPA Row

Law360, New York (January 3, 2018, 6:01 PM EST) -- The counsel for a class of consumers accusing Florida-based Ocwen Loan Servicing of illegally autodialing their cellphones on Wednesday denied supplying allegedly confidential call data to other attorneys in order to fuel a separate, high-value suit.



In a three-page declaration, Mark Ankcorn of the Orlando-based Ankcorn Law Firm PLLC said he never gave Hyde & Swigart or Kazerouni Law Group APC a comprehensive list of telemarketing calls Ocwen made to consumers containing dates, times and numbers dialed.



Following a yearslong dispute alleging Ocwen violated the Telephone...

